Amanda Harlan Maltas and Tracy Sweeney Appointed to Festival Napa Valley Board of Directors

NAPA, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Festival Napa Valley has announced the appointment of Amanda Harlan Maltas and Tracy Sweeney to its Board of Directors (BoD).

Festival Napa Valley celebrates music’s power to uplift and inspire. The long-running (17 years) festival features international stars and local emerging talent with free and affordable concerts within Napa Valley’s gorgeous venues and broadcast to audiences virtually worldwide.

Maltas is Director of Communications for The Napa Valley Reserve and Meadowood Napa Valley and ambassador for the Harlan Family Domain and its labels. She was born and raised in Napa Valley and was exposed to the region’s cultural, social, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic life at an early age. Today, she plays an integral role in developing the culture of the family’s businesses.

Sweeney serves as Vice President of Direct-to-Consumer for Treasury Wine Estates’ Napa Valley brands Beaulieu Vineyards, Beringer, Etude, Frank Family Vineyards, Stags’ Leap Winery and Sterling. She oversees all aspects of cellar door hospitality and direct sales. Sweeney has served the Napa Valley community in a variety of roles, including as St. Helena city planning commissioner and Chamber of Commerce vice chair. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and an MBA from National University.

The 17th edition of Festival Napa Valley will take place at venues throughout Napa Valley, July 14-23, 2023.