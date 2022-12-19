Garth Brooks To Headline Mack, Jack and McConaughey Gala

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M), Austin’s renowned charity event, returns for its 11th year on April 27-28 at the ACL Moody Center in Austin, with country legend Garth Brooks headlining.

The fundraiser is a joint effort of Academy Award winner Matthew “alright, alright, alright” McConaughey, ACM award-winning songwriter and recording artist Jack Ingram, and former Texas Longhorns coaching legend Mack Brown. The endeavor has raised nearly $30M for charity beneficiaries dedicated to children’s education, health and wellness.

“Garth will add unforgettable energy, spirit, and storytelling through song to our gala stage,” McConaughey says in a statement. “Every year, Mack, Jack and I are humbled by the support we receive that allows us to serve so many young men and women in need.”

The event features a golf tournament, runway show, luncheon and the Jack & Friends concert. The fashion portion featured designers like Jason Wu and Alice + Olivia, while the golf tournament allowed attendees to play 18 holes with Brown, Ingram and McConaughey.

“We continue to be amazed and humbled by the generous supporters of MJ&M,” said Mack Brown. “Friends and talented musicians have come together year after year to enrich the lives of thousands of children, and we are forever grateful.”

This year’s event will benefit Cure Duchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, McConaughey’s own – keep livin’ Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.

For more information, please visit their website HERE.