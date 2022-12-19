Live Nation Offering Lawn Pass For Summer Shows at 30 Concert Venues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN), the owner and operator of countless music venues across the US, has announced its ‘Lawn Pass” for Summer 2023. The pass allows fan entry into some of the biggest concert venues in the country.

“Our Lawn Passholders have developed into a true community of fans who love spending their summers outdoors listening to great music,” said Live Nation’s COO, Tom See. “This pass is about more than just getting access to the best shows of the summer. It’s a ticket to summer’s best moments paired with amazing live music.”

The pass allows concertgoers to get into any show at one of the 30 sponsored venues during the summer. Holders have guaranteed general admission onto lawn seating for $199 plus fees. Fast Lane entry is included, as is general parking.

The ‘Concerts All Summer Lawn Pass’ is available HERE.

Participating Live Nation Amphitheaters:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix, AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Camden, NJ)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA)

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VA)

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)