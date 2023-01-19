Beach Road Weekend Announces Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver and Leon Bridges as 2023 Headliners

MARTHA’S VINEYARD (CelebrityAccess) – Beach Road Weekend Music Festival announced this week that Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges will headline the 2023 edition. The headliners have a combined five Grammy Award wins and 24 nods. They have sold more than 18 million albums, collectively. The three-day fest takes place August 25 – 27, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Park in Martha’s Vineyard.

In addition to the announced headliners, Beach Road 2023 will feature performances from Gary Clark, Jr., The Head and the Heart, Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and more.

Ticket and hotel packages go on sale on January 27. Fans will be able to select from General Admission, VIP Beach Club, and Skydeck ticketing options. All tickets include views of two massive side-by-side stages. The VIP Beach Club package includes access to the Beach Club directly in front of the stage, drink options, upgraded restrooms, and shaded seating.

“This is a powerhouse lineup that has something really special for everyone. It’s the ideal blend of folk, rock, and soul that give everyone those great beach vibes we all hope to have all summer long,” said Adam Epstein, founder, and creator of Beach Road Weekend. “We had a great Festival last summer and in 2023 we’re building off that success and will be delivering one of the best live music experiences in the country.”