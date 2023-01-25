TuneCore Names Rapper Papoose as Head of Hip-Hop

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Believe-owned TuneCore, a development platform for self-releasing artists has announced rapper Papoose as Head of Hip-hop and Rap for the company.

Papoose will report directly to TuneCore CEO, Andreea Gleeson and oversee the Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and Rap. As part of his position, he will scout rising talents on behalf of TuneCore, oversee artist education, moderate career advice workshops, and will act as a brand advisor for TuneCore’s new programs and tech launches.

Gleeson commented, “When hiring executives I look for expertise and experience. Papoose’s years of hustling and success in the industry make him uniquely qualified to advise Hip-Hop artists because he’s been in their shoes, he understands what they’re going through and he knows first-hand what works.”

Papoose has long advocated for artists’ retaining ownership of their work and creative freedom. Throughout his career, he has gained respect from industry peers for not only his talent as an artist but also his ability to adapt and excel in an ever-changing music business. As an artist, he has worked within the industry at every level, from building his profile as an up-and-coming rapper in the 90s mixtape era, to his major label signing in the 00s and his triumphant return to independence as an established star.

With their new partnership, the aim is to increase the value of self-releasing artists and expand educational programs to benefit and inspire independent creators globally.

Papoose commented, “For my whole career, everyone has known what I stand for: independence. For me, being in this position with TuneCore where I can directly contribute and help other self-releasing artists on the come up is like magic. I understand what it’s like to be in the studio, to be on the road, to chase your dreams as an artist, and I’m excited to help up-and-coming artists make their dreams a reality.”