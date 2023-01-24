Renato Moraes To Helm Warner Chappell Production Music’s Brazilian Expansion

SÃO PAULO, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Production Music continued its international expansion with the launch of a regional office in Brazil.

Headed by Renato Moraes, WCPM’s new São Paulo-based neighboring rights team will be focused on building out a local repertoire drawn from homegrown talent.

As well, the team will look to expand WCPM’s footprint by servicing the region’s many film, television, radio, and advertising clients with their existing catalog of more than 190 thousand songs. They will also seek to provide custom music services and develop local partnerships in Brazil’s film and television industries.

In his new role at WCPM, Moraes will report to Sinéad Hartmann, Vice President, Licensing & Music Creative and collaborate with Warner Chappell’s existing music publishing operations in the region.

“I’ve seen production in Brazil grow tremendously since I started out in this business, and I know this is just the beginning. I’m grateful to the Warner Chappell team for trusting me to lead the charge with production music as we head into this next chapter,” Moraes stated.

“We are collectively excited to be in a position to cater to this vast pool of clients in one of the most musically rich and vibrant countries in the world. Renato has the perfect skillset to see our Brazilian business bloom to the fullest extent possible,” Hartmann added.