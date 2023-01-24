Ru Ping Gan Named VP Of Digital At WCM Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Warner’s music publishing division, Warner Chappell Music, announced the appointment of Ru Ping Gan as the Vice President of Digital for the Asia Pacific region.

Based in Malaysia, Ru Ping will lead Warner Chappell’s digital strategy and commercial operations in the region, reporting to Natalie Madaj, SVP, Global Digital.

She will also coordinate with WCM’s Asia leadership team to develop policies that support local songwriters and play a key role in digital strategic planning initiatives.

A veteran of Warner’s music publishing operation, Ru Ping joined Warner Chappell Asia Pacific in 2013 and has served in multiple roles, including Vice President, Revenue and Deal Strategy, Asia Pacific where she focused on supporting the leadership teams and business with deal analysis, modelling, as well as the terms structure of deals and revenue.

“I couldn’t be more excited about stepping into this role. I am honored to have this opportunity to further advance Warner Chappell’s Asia Pacific’s digital strategy alongside an incredible team who represent some of the greatest minds in the industry. I also can’t wait to work with existing and new digital partners to enable innovation and unlock exciting opportunities for our songwriters,” Gan said.

“Ru Ping has consistently demonstrated the value that she brings to Warner Chappell Music, making great contributions through her work supporting and negotiating key agreements in Asia Pacific over the past. She brings an entrepreneurial orientation as well as an incredible wealth of experience to this role. I am confident her deep knowledge of the field will magnify our efforts in helping our songwriters create new opportunities for success across the region,” added Monica Lee, President, Warner Chappell Music Asia Pacific.