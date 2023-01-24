Ted Dworkin Named Chief Product Officer At Eventbrite

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Event ticketing, marketing and management platform Eventbrite announced the hire of Ted Dworkin as the company’s Chief Product Officer.

In his new role at Eventbrite, Dworkin will lead the product management, design, and research teams, reporting directly to the company’s CEO and co-founder Julia Hartz.

Dworkin joins Eventbrite from Sonos, where he served as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Customer Experience.

He brings almost 30 years of relevant experience to his new post, including two decades at tech giant Microsoft, where he helped to develop some of the company’s best-known brands, platform technologies, and web services.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Ted to Eventbrite. His track record of building dynamic and intuitive consumer products makes him the ideal leader as we expand the largest marketplace for live experiences,” said Julia Hartz, CEO and Co-founder of Eventbrite. “From his very first product, Encarta Encyclopedia, to his work at Sonos over the past five years, Ted has committed his career to creating products customers love and leading inspired product teams.”

“Using technology to unlock cultural connection, to create community, to empower culture creators and help them find their audiences – this is such a motivating mission, such a worthy opportunity. I’m so excited to be joining the talented leadership team at Eventbrite,” said Ted Dworkin.