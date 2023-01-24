Colton McGee Named SVP Of Business & Legal Affairs At Concord

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Colton McGee has been appointed to the position of Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for Concord Label Group.

In his new role, McGee will coordinate with Concord’s existing business and legal affairs team to support the label’s recorded music division, including Concord Label Group and Craft recordings through new artist signings, acquisitions and management of historical rights.

McGee, who will be based in Concord’s Nashville headquarters, will report to Gregg Goldman, Executive Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs at Concord.

“I am thrilled to welcome Colton to Concord,” said Gregg Goldman, EVP of Business and Legal Affairs for Concord Label Group. “As Concord continues to expand, it is vital we have people who understand the complexities of acquisitions as well as have a deep appreciation for artists and a love for music. Colton exemplifies all of this.”

“It’s an honor to work with and help support the incredible roster of Concord artists. During my career I have seen that music has the unique ability to shape lives and I want to help empower the creators. Concord is a natural fit.”

McGee comes to Concord after 13 years at BBR Music Group, where he played a key role in the acquisition of the label by BMG in 2017. Since then, he’s overseen business and legal affairs for both BBR Music Group and BMG.

A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and Nashville School of Law, McGee has spent more than 15 years practicing law on behalf of artist and label clients.