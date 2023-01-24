Chris Stapleton, Babyface Among The Performers Announced For The Superbowl Pregame Show

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, the National Football League revealed the lineup of pregame entertainment for Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, AZ on February 12th, 2023.

Artists announced for the pregame festivities include alt-country icon Chris Stapleton, who will sing the National Anthem.

Joining Stapleton during the pregame show will be Twelve-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer Babyface, who will perform a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” and actor Sheryl Lee Ralphm, who will cover “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf and the United States Navy will be on hand to perform a flyover of State Farm Stadium with a squadron composed of an F-35C Lightning II from the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of VFA-122, and an EA-18G Growler from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129.

Rihanna was previously announced as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.