James Taylor To Perform A Brief Las Vegas Residency In June

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Iconic singer-songwriter James Taylor and His All-Star Band are lined up for their own residency at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Set for five nights, the shows are scheduled to take place on June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023.

Taylor, known for his distinctive guitar style and warm baritone, has sold more than 100 million albums over the course of his storied career. He joins a growing list of artists that have been featured with residencies in Las Vegas that includes Brittney Spears, Adele, Def Leppard, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks and Miranda Lambert, among numerous others.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling 800.745.3000.