ASM Global Strikes A Naming Rights Deal With Boeing For San Antonio’s Tech Port Center + Arena

SAN ANTONIO (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced a new partnership between aerospace giant Boeing and the Kelly Heritage Foundation that will see the ASM Global-managed Tech Port Center + Arena—will expand STEM learning and workforce development across South Texas.

The seven-year partnership includes a $2.3 million investment to expand STEM training and programming supported by the foundation, including those developed by the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, which is headquartered at the at the Port’s tech campus.

Along with partnership, Boeing has also signed a separate deal with ASM Global to secure naming rights for the Tech Port Center + Arena, a 130,000-square-foot multipurpose exhibition center, seeing the facility recast as the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

“Developing a highly skilled, diverse workforce for tomorrow requires an investment in one of Texas’ most valuable assets—students throughout our communities. I’m thankful for Boeing’s commitment to our state and can’t wait to see the next generation benefit from STEM educational experiences that will result from this partnership,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a ceremony held today at SAMSAT announcing the partnership.

“From the start, our goal has been to find innovative ways to support San Antonio’s development into one of the premier technology communities in the nation,” said Port President and CEO Jim Perschbach. “The Boeing Center at Tech Port significantly furthers our momentum by adding exciting and engaging aerospace-focused learning experiences. We’re thankful that a leading global name in aerospace like Boeing is further growing its deep roots in our community.”

The Kelly Heritage Foundation is a non-profit created to preserve and promote Kelly Field, a Joint-Use facility located in San Antonio that was formerly known as Kelly Air Force Base.