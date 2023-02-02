CMA Celebrates 2022 CMA Touring Awards Winners

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Association (CMA) celebrated the winners of the CMA Touring Awards on Monday (January 31) at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The awards returned after a two-year postponement due to the pandemic. The event was hosted by Keith Urban.

Creative Artist Agency (CAA) Nashville Co-Head John Huie was honored with the 2022 CMA Touring Lifetime Achievement Award. The night’s highest honor is given to an individual who has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of touring throughout the years.

Huie joined CAA in 1992 and joined Ron Baird and Rod Essig in launching the agency’s first satellite office in Nashville. Since then, he has helped to grow the regional office into an industry powerhouse, representing a client roster that includes Zac Brown Band, Amy Grant, Faith Hill, Lady A, Sugarland, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael W. Smith, and Dwight Yoakam, among many others.

Huie’s accolades include a Grammy for Best Southern, Country, Or Bluegrass Gospel Album for the soundtrack of the Robert Duvall drama The Apostle, which he served as a producer for, and he is a member of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

The winners in 15 categories were determined by CMA members, with four wins going to members of Kenny Chesney’s touring crew, three members of Luke Combs‘ crew, and two members of Dierks Bentley’s crew.

The CMA Touring Awards winners are in bold:

BUSINESS MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Renee Allen – Arnie Barn, Inc.

David Boyer – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Jamie Cheek – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Duane Clark – Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Stephanie Mundy Self – Farris, Self & Moore, LLC

COACH/TRUCK DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Ronnie Brown – Zac Brown Band

Rhett Evens – Thomas Rhett

Caleb Garrett – Luke Bryan

Jon Long – Dierks Bentley

John Stalder – Kenny Chesney

FOH (FRONT OF HOUSE) ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Lain – Morgan Wallen

Todd Lewis – Luke Combs

Robert Scovill – Kenny Chesney

Frank Sgambellone – Luke Bryan

Trey Smith – Thomas Rhett

LIGHTING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Zac Coren – Morgan Wallen

Philip Ealy – Kenny Chesney

Kevin Northrup – Luke Combs

Chris Reade – Dierks Bentley

Alec Takahashi – Thomas Rhett

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Clint Higham – Morris Higham Management

Mary Hilliard Harrington – Red Light Management

Chris Kappy – Make Wake Artists

Marion Kraft – ShopKeeper Management

John Peets – Q Prime South

TOUR MANAGER OF THE YEAR

David Farmer – Kenny Chesney

Luke Holton – Brothers Osborne

Curt Jenkins – Miranda Lambert

Ethan Strunk – Luke Combs

Jon Townley – Thomas Rhett

MONITOR ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jimmy Nicholson – Thomas Rhett

Phillip Robinson – Kenny Chesney

Scott Tatter – Dierks Bentley

Phil Wilkey – Keith Urban

Michael Zuehsow – Luke Combs

PRODUCTION MANAGER OF THE YEAR

Chris Alderman – Blake Shelton

Erik Leighty – Miranda Lambert

Jerry Slone – Luke Combs

Kevin Twist – Thomas Rhett

Ed Wannebo – Kenny Chesney

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR

Janet Buck – Essential Broadcast Media

Ebie McFarland – Essential Broadcast Media

Tyne Parrish – The GreenRoom

Jensen Sussman – Sweet Talk Publicity

Jennifer Vessio – 1220 Entertainment Publicity

TALENT AGENT OF THE YEAR

Mike Betterton – Wasserman Music

Joey Lee – WME

Austin Neal – The Neal Agency

Nate Towne – WME

Jay Williams – WME

TALENT BUYER/PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Jered Johnson – Pepper Entertainment

Louis Messina – Messina Touring Group

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation Nashville

Aaron Spalding – Live Nation Nashville

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

TOUR VIDEOGRAPHER/PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

*Due to a tie in this category, there are six nominees.

Zach Belcher – Dierks Bentley

David Bergman – Luke Combs

Tanner Gallagher – HARDY

Grayson Gregory – Thomas Rhett

Jeff Johnson – Carrie Underwood

Jill Trunnell – Kenny Chesney

TOUR VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

John Breslin – Garth Brooks

Jay Cooper – Kenny Chesney

Ron Etters – Chris Stapleton

Tyler Hutcheson – Luke Combs

Phil Nudelman – Keith Urban

TOURING MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Deeghan – Kane Brown

Dan Hochhalter – Dierks Bentley

Harmoni Kelley – Kenny Chesney

Jimmy Mattingly – Garth Brooks / Trisha Yearwood

Josh Reedy – Thomas Rhett

VENUE OF THE YEAR

Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN