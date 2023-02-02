Bryan Adams Announces The ‘So Happy It Hurts Tour’ For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Famous Canadian singer/songwriter and musician, Bryan Adams has announced his So Happy It Hurts Tour for 2023. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will be joining him on the road as support.
The 26-city Live Nation-produced tour will make stops in Boston, Tampa, Denver, New York City, and more – kicking off Tuesday, June 6 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena and wrapping up on August 3 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
The upcoming tour is in support of Adams’ 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts – released March 11, 2022, via BMG. This last effort is nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, broadcasting Sunday (February 5).
Tickets go on sale Friday (February 3) at noon local time via Ticketmaster. See below for the full list of announced tour dates.
SO HAPPY IT HURTS 2023:
Tue Jun 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wed Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Jun 09 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Jun 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Jun 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue Jun 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Wed Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Jun 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sat Jun 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sun Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Tue Jun 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Wed Jun 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thu Jun 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Sat Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sun Jul 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Mon Jul 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Thu Jul 06 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Jul 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
Tue Jul 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Fri Jul 28 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Jul 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wed Aug 02 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Thu Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena