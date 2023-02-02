Bryan Adams Announces The ‘So Happy It Hurts Tour’ For 2023

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Famous Canadian singer/songwriter and musician, Bryan Adams has announced his So Happy It Hurts Tour for 2023. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will be joining him on the road as support.

The 26-city Live Nation-produced tour will make stops in Boston, Tampa, Denver, New York City, and more – kicking off Tuesday, June 6 at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena and wrapping up on August 3 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The upcoming tour is in support of Adams’ 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts – released March 11, 2022, via BMG. This last effort is nominated for Best Rock Performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, broadcasting Sunday (February 5).

Tickets go on sale Friday (February 3) at noon local time via Ticketmaster. See below for the full list of announced tour dates.

SO HAPPY IT HURTS 2023:

Tue Jun 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wed Jun 07 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 09 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Jun 11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Tue Jun 13 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Jun 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Jun 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Jun 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sun Jun 18 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Tue Jun 20 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Wed Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Jun 28 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thu Jun 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Jul 02 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Mon Jul 03 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Jul 06 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Jul 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Tue Jul 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Jul 26 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Fri Jul 28 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Jul 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Aug 02 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Thu Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena