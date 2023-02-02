BMI Announces Key Promotions Within Creative Team

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMI announced Wednesday (February 1) a series of key promotions within the company’s Creative team.

Rafael Martinez and John Ellwood have been appointed to the newly created roles of Vice President (VP) of Strategy and Business Affairs, Creative, and Assistant VP of Strategy and Business Affairs, Creative.

Martinez will be responsible for developing and executing new business strategies and processes around BMI’s affiliates, as well as helping build the company’s global market share across all genres. He will continue to help acquire new songwriters and publishers while nurturing existing relationships. He joined BMI in 2014 as a Director of Business Affairs and was promoted to Assistant VP, Business Affairs and Creative in 2019. He’s worked closely to retain top songwriters, notably Kendrick Lamar, Marhmello, Lil Nas X, and Sam Smith, among others. He is based in NYC and reports to EVP, of Creative and Licensing – Mike Steinberg.

Ellwood will work alongside Martinez, to whom he reports, on developing and executing BMI’s business strategies in the Creative department. He joined BMI in 2007 and has held multiple roles including Senior Attorney and most recently, Assistant VP of Legal. He will be based out of NYC.

Reema Iqbal was named Executive Director, Creative, Film, TV and Visual Media. She will continue working with BMI’s composers and songwriters in film, TV, and visual media mediums. She will help identify new talent and educate emerging composers on the mechanics of performance royalties in the audio-visual area. She joined BMI in 2011 and has educated the creative community through speaking engagements at music programs at NYU, Berklee, The University of Miami, and more. In addition, she is the Co-Director of the BMI Foundation’s Pete Carpenter Fellowship, a competitive residency for aspiring film, TV, and video game composers. She is based in Los Angeles and reports to VP, Creative Film, TV and Visual Media – Tracy McKnight.

LuAnn Davidson was elevated to Executive Director, Creative Administration, where she will continue leading the Nashville Creative administration team in supporting the songwriters and publishers within the Nashville community. Her responsibilities including working directly with affiliates on royalty distribution issues and registering their musical works, as well as helping facilitate events that celebrate Nashville’s creative sectors, such as the annual BMI Country Awards dinner. Davidson is based in Nashville and reports to Clay Bradley, VP of Creative, Nashville.

Nina Carter has been promoted to Senior Director, Creative, Partnerships and Events, continuing to spearhead strategic partnerships and sponsorships for BMI events including parties, conferences, showcases, and festivals. She’s been a key figure in establishing BMI’s presence and stages such as SXSW, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits, among others. Carter is based in Nashville and reports to Mason Hunter, Assistant VP of Creative.

Jon Miller was named Director, Creative, Europe, where he will continue to lead the charge in affiliating new songwriters, composers, and music publishers and maintaining BMI’s presence across Europe in addition to being an essential part of BMI’s special events in London – including the BMI London Awards, Speed Dating for Songwriters, BMI showcases and other industry events. He is based in BMI’s London office and will report to the VP of Worldwide Creative, Barbara Cane.

Katie Kilgallen and Reginald Stewart have both been elevated to Director, Creative in New York and Atlanta. In their new roles, they will assist with general affiliate inquiries and outreach, educating emerging songwriter’s on BMI’s services and initiatives and will assist in coordinating multiple BMI events and special projects.

Kilgallen helps oversee many events for the Pop and Indie genres including monthly BMI Acoustic Lounge showcases, various songwriting camps, the BMI stages at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and SXSW, among others. She also serves as Co-Chair of the Women at BMI Employee Resource Group. She will continue to report to the VP of Creative New York, Samantha Cox.

Stewart will continue his work with the R&B/Hip-Hop and Gospel genres, helping facilitate several initiatives including BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, and BMI’s showcase series, Know Them Now. He also leads events and outreach that support BMI’s creators including listening events, dinners, engagements, and community involvement. He serves as Co-Chair of the Black Network Employee Resource Group. He reports to the VP of Creative, Atlanta – Catherine Brewton.