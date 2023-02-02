Musically Fed Teams Up With Grammys To Feed People In Need

PHOENIX (CelebrityAccess) – Musically Fed has announced they will be participating at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards being held at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (February 5). They will be re-purposing food prepared by Levy Restaurants for the awards, concessions, luxury suites, GRAMMY Celebration after party, and the MusiCares Persons of the Year gala honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson.

Through Musically’s partnerships with local nonprofits, meals will be distributed to people in need in the Los Angeles area inclusive of The Midnight Mission, the Los Angeles Mission, elementary school lunch programs, domestic violence shelters, and more.

In addition to working with the GRAMMY Awards, Musically Fed has teamed up with Miranda Lambert’s favorite band, Lake Street Dive for their current Gather Round Sounds Tour. The band posted on their Instagram account:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with @plus1org for our Gather Round Sounds Tour (which starts TODAY!!!). $1 per ticket will go to support @musicallyfed and their work mobilizing the music industry in the fight against hunger 🧡 So for everyone coming to these shows thank you for being a part of that. We’ll see you soon!!”

Musically Fed was founded in 2016 by Maria Brunner, the owner of Insight Management, in honor of her late husband who was a Vietnam veteran. The company is celebrated for mobilizing the music industry in the fight against hunger by working with artists, promoters, management, and venues to donate unused backstage meals, as well as VIP and artist catering, to community organizations that feed veterans and people facing homelessness and food insecurity nationwide.