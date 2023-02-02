River House Artists Announces Lauren Branson as VP of Publicity

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – River House Artists has announced the hiring of Lauren Branson as Vice President (VP) of Publicity.

Branson joins River House after eight years at BMI as the Senior Director of Media Relations. At BMI she led the communications efforts for the Nashville and Austin offices, working closely with the Creative and Partnerships and Events departments to develop and execute media campaigns for all events including showcases, awards shows, and festival stages including ACL Fest and the Key West Songwriters Festival.

A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), she also had stints at Zenph Sound, Epic Records, Sony Music Nashville, and Yep Roc Records.

In her new position, Branson will be responsible for creating and implementing public relations strategies for the company roster. She reports directly to founder and CEO Lynn Oliver-Cline and VP and General Manager Zebb Luster, effective immediately.

“I am so thrilled to be joining the team here at River House. Lynn and Zebb have such a stellar reputation for fostering new talent in Nashville and I am excited to make a return to working artist publicity,” says Branson.