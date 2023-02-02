Oak View Group Owned & Operated UBS Arena Awarded LEED Green Building Certification

BELMONT PARK (CelebrityAccess) – UBS Arena has announced it has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Certified status by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and a symbol of excellence. Through design, construction, and operation practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping make the world more sustainable.

“We are excited that UBS Arena was awarded LEED certification. This acknowledgment highlights the dedication we put forth in its efforts to be environmentally conscious when designing and constructing our venue,” said Kim Stone, President of UBS Arena and Executive Vice President of OVG East Coast. “As a founding member of GOAL (Green Operations & Advanced Leadership) and the first OVG-owned and operated venue to achieve this prestigious certification, we’re proud that UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability.”

UBS Arena achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection, and indoor environmental quality. Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier space to work and play.

Key focal points and strategies used to achieve this certification include:

• UBS Arena’s performance is specifically designed to reduce energy costs. UBS Arena uses heat recovery technology, LED lighting, high-performance glass, and other efficient design practices to reduce energy by over 15%. In operations, this will be continuously tracked and validated through GOAL.

• The venue provides dedicated recycling stations to minimize the building’s operation waste stream by diverting glass, metal, paper, cardboard, and plastic from landfills.

• The venue is designed to reduce indoor potable water use by over 40% with the installation of low-flow flush and flow fixtures.

• UBS Arena uses all environmentally friendly cleaning products. This puts less stress on the local water system and promotes a healthy ecosystem.

• The building provides air quality exceeding the ASHRAE 62.1-2010 standard.

• UBS Arena’s location and proximity to local transit services for guests and visitors help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

• Native plants and high-efficiency irrigation strategies help reduce the arena’s outdoor water consumption by over 50%, saving water and promoting healthy ecosystems with local habitat restoration.

• The shade trees and site landscape provide multiple benefits like combating the urban heat island effect, reducing rainwater run-off, promoting habitats through healthy ecosystems, and creating opportunities to connect with nature.

“LEED is a transformative tool that ensures a building is designed and operated to achieve high performance, improve human health and protect the environment,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President, and CEO, USGBC. “By prioritizing sustainability, UBS Arena is leading the way in their industry and helping USGBC continue towards our goal of green buildings for everyone within this generation.”

UBS Arena at Belmont Park opened in November 2021 as the home of the New York Islanders, developed in partnership with Oak View Group. It has welcomed the most recognizable names in music including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Eagles, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, among others.