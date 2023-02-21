BMG Signs Global Admin & Co-Publishing Deal With Indie Publisher Minds on Fire

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Indie publisher Minds on Fire has signed a global admin deal and co-publishing deal with BMG. Under the agreement, BMG will handle global admin for the entire Minds On Fire catalog and co-sign artists. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The first signings are Emre Turkmen and Michael Goldsworthy, founding members of Years & Years, which is now Olly Alexander’s solo project. The pair now work under the name Human Family and are managed by Andy Spence of Only Helix Management.

Minds On Fire was founded by Your Army founder James Pitt and former Polydor and EMI A&R executive Simon Harris, to sign new and established songwriters, primarily in dance and pop.

Recent successes include “Head & Heart” by Joel Corry and MNEK, which was co-written by Minds On Fire’s Robert Harvey, who has also collaborated with Louis Tomlinson, David Guetta, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, and Kaiser Chiefs.

Lisa Cullington, vice president of creative, BMG said: “It’s a great endorsement that Minds on Fire have decided to partner with us. James Pitt and Simon Harris are a fantastic creative force finding and developing songwriting talent and we look forward to working with them closely. We welcome Human Family as our first joint signing and look forward to what we can achieve together.”