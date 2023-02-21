Sony Music Publishing Expands Global Publishing Partnership With Singer/Songwriter David Gates & Kipahulu Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing has extended its global publishing partnership with singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist David Gates and Kipahulu Music Co.

The deal will continue Gates’ relationship with the company which began in the 1960s and covers hits including “Everything I Own,” “It Don’t Matter To Me,” “Baby I’m-A Want You,” “Make It With You,” and many more.

David Gates is widely recognized as the founder and frontman of the band Bread. Before Bread, Gates also worked with Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, Merle Haggard, and more.

Gates’ compositions have been recorded by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Marc Anthony, Rod Stewart, and Boy George, whose cover of “Everything I Own” reached No.1 in the UK.

“We’re excited for this next chapter with Sony,” said Lorilee Gates, who acted for her father in the deal. “Dad’s signature melodies consistently make their way into homes and ears year after year, be it via big streamers, film, and TV or good old-fashioned radio. Without fail, Bread continues to pop up somewhere in everyday life. It’s Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton talking about Bread on The Voice or Ricky Gervais tweeting about listening to Bread whilst penning jokes for his final Golden Globes hosting appearance. Bread is part of the cultural fabric – it’s passed on by generation, and it’s absolutely wonderful.”

Sony Music Publishing SVP, business affairs, catalog Audrey Ashby said: “I’m really happy we are strengthening SMP’s relationship with Mr. Gates, a legendary artist, and musician. Mr. Gates’ heartwarming songs will enrich lives for generations to come and we look forward to supporting his songwriting legacy.”