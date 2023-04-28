Bandsintown Adds Shopify Integration To Help Musicians Sell More Merch

(Hypebot) — Bandsintown has added an integration with the e-commerce platform Shopify to help musicians sell more merch.

Many musicians are among the 4.25 million small businesses already using Shopify, and the new Bandsintown Shopify App makes it easy to also offer merch to Bandsintown’s community of 77 million live music fans. For all 560,000 artists like Lil Wayne, Paramore, and Florence & The Machine that use Bandsintown, the Shopify integration offers a better way to market and sell merch and music online.

Once connected, a collection of merch for sale in the artist’s Shopify store is displayed on their Bandsintown Artist Page. As with all its tools for artists, Bandsintown does not take a cut of merch sales.

When a fan checks for show info and tickets on Bandsintown is the perfect time to make merch available without the hassle of waiting in line at the merch table and the fees that many venues charge artists.

But that’s just the start.

Artists can also seamlessly integrate merch drops and other marketing to their Bandsintown followers as well as their own email list using Bandsintown’s free drag-and-drop email service, which launched late last year.

Shopify makes setting up a merch store, selling, and taking credit cards surprisingly easy and offers a $1 per month three-month trial to get started. From there, it’s just a three-step process to add the Bandsintown app from the Shopify app store, link any artist account and make their merch collections available for sale on Bandsintown.

There’s also an option to add a multi-artist store that allows labels, festivals, or any grouping of artists to sell merch from one unified storefront.

Find more info on how the Bandsintown Shopify integration works here.

Bruce Houghton