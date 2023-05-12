Country Music Star Jimmie Allen Sued for Assault and Sexual Abuse by Former Manager

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country music singer/songwriter Jimmie Allen is being sued for sexual abuse and assault by his former manager, Variety has confirmed.

A 25-year-old woman, calling herself “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, previously worked as Allen’s day-to-day manager for 18 months, is suing the country singer for alleged sexual abuse that lasted while she was working with him. Allen has denied the allegations, saying he intends to “mount a vigorous defense to her claims.”

The lawsuit was filed in Tennessee federal court on Thursday (May 11), claiming the “Don’t You Wanna Know” singer “manipulated and used his power over Plaintiff’s job to sexually harass and abuse her for nearly a year,” according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The lawsuit comes weeks after Allen, 37 announced he was separating from his wife of 3 years – Alexis Gale. Per Variety, Jane Doe says she woke up naked in her hotel room with severe pain and vaginal bleeding with Allen in bed nexxt to her following a dinner they attended after the taping of an “American Idol” episode in March 2021.

The suit claims Allen was insisting she take a Plan B emergency contraception pill and that she was a virgin at the time. Jane Doe says she had no memory of what happened despite only having a couple of glasses of wine the night before.

In her suit, the woman says “she realized she had lost her virginity through no choice of her own and felt she had betrayed her faith.” She says Allen insisted they go to the nearest drugstore to buy Plan B and claims they rushed to get the pill. She says he opened the package and supervised her as she took the meds.

The woman claims the country singer grabbed her and forcibly kissed her goodbye after she took Plan B, whispering … “You’re mine now.” She says she was terrified to tell her boss what happened for fear of being fired like Allen’s manager before her.

In the lawsuit, the woman says Allen elevated the sexual harassment … grabbing her breasts and butt, shoving his hands down her pants in public, and “harassing her to engage in sexual conduct.” Per USA Today, the lawsuit makes it clear that she would lose her job if she complained. Jane Doe claims that she said “no” and tried to push Allen away during multiple sexual interactions, some of which he allegedly recorded as blackmail. Other allegations include that he groped her on a plane, pushed his erection against her, masturbated in front of her, forced his fingers into her vagina, and watched porn on her work computer.

Through a statement provided by his attorney, Andrew Brettler, Allen said he and the plaintiff had a consensual relationship.

Following the news of the lawsuit, Allen was dropped from next month’s Country Music Association (CMA) Music Festival, a representative for the festival confirmed to USA Today.

The plaintiff is suing Allen for sex-trafficking, battery, assault, false imprisonment and intentional and negligent inflictions of emotional distress. She’s also suing Bowers and the management company for participation in a venture engaged in sex trafficking; gross negligence; negligence; negligent failure to warn, train or educate and intentional and negligent inflictions of emotional distress.

Her attorneys are demanding a jury trial.

Through a statement provided by his attorney Brettler, Allen said, “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” he said. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”