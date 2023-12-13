The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Michael Gelman – Executive Producer “Live with Kelly and Mark” – #1 Morning Talk Show in America

Michael Gelman has been the Executive Producer of “Live” for more than 20 years. Michael holds the world record for the most morning talk show episodes produced by the same producer. He shares the secrets to its long-term success and dominance in the morning talk show landscape. Hear how Michael navigated changing co-hosts over the years, why Kelly Ripa is the girl next door and she’s not, and much more.
