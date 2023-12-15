ADA Strikes A Distribution Deal With The Historic Label, Omnivore Recordings

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — ADA Worldwide, Warner’s independent label and artist services division, announced a new partnership with Omnivore Recordings that will see ADA take on global distribution for Omnivore’s full current catalog as well as new releases.

Omnivore specializes in historical releases, reissues, and previously unissued vintage recordings as well as select releases of new music, on CD, vinyl, and digital.

Their catalog includes recordings from artists such as The Muffs, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Steve Cropper, Alex Chilton, Art Pepper, and The Cowsills, among others. Recent releases on the label include Art Pepper’s The Complete Maiden Voyage Recordings, Laura Nyro’s Trees Of The Ages: Laura Nyro Live In Japan, and Stephen Stills’ Live At Berkeley, 1971.

“We are so pleased to be back in the Warner family, where all of us at Omnivore have had deep ties throughout our careers. ADA and Warner Music Group have historically prioritized music, artists, quality, and creativity above all else and continue to do so to this day. We look forward to working together in close partnership with ADA Worldwide to release more exciting musical discoveries from the archives,” stated Cheryl Pawelski, Partner, Omnivore.

“Omnivore shares the same passion and respect for high-quality music that we do at ADA. The team has a remarkable commitment to ensuring their historical releases preserve the original sound of the recording, and they show that same care when it comes to releasing new music in both physical and digital formats. With expertise in both areas, and a team dedicated to catalog, we’re excited for this partnership and confident that ADA will help bring Omnivore to the next level,” added Adriana Sein, Global Head of Artist & Market Development, ADA Worldwide.