Music Rights Investor GoldState Ties Up With Private Equity Partner Flexpoint Ford To Expand Music Catalog Acquisitions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — GoldState Music, a private investment firm focused on music catalog acquisitions, announced a partnership with fellow private equity investor Flexpoint Ford Asset Opportunities to power Goldstate’s growth strategy.

According to the two companies, Flexpoint’s investment will power GoldState’s acquisition of intellectual property assets, including full catalogs, copyrights, master recordings, and publishing rights.

Under the terms of the deal, GoldState will source the new catalog acquisitions and will oversee the licensing, synchronization, and administration for the existing and acquired copyrights.

GoldState was founded in 2022 by music industry veteran Charles Goldstruck. Goldstruck’s resume includes executive roles at Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG), Sanctuary, Arista Records, and Capitol Records. He also co-founded J Records in 2000 with Clive Davis, which ultimately developed into RCA Music Group.

“GoldState aims to provide a home for active music creators looking to monetize their current music assets and focus on continuing their creative endeavors,” said Charles Goldstuck, Founder of GoldState. “The capital from Flexpoint will allow us to accelerate our strategy and create a diversified portfolio of music assets across various artists and genres.”

“Charles has a strong pedigree within the music industry that enables him and the GoldState team to identify and acquire music rights with attractive performance trajectories,” said Mike Morris, Managing Director of Flexpoint Ford. “We continue to see strong secular demand for music underpinned by increased penetration of streaming and expanding avenues for music consumption, and we believe GoldState has the expertise, experience and deep commitment to artists needed to develop a successful and differentiated business in this rapidly evolving space. We are thrilled to partner with Charles and the opportunities that lie ahead for GoldState.”

Flexpoint, which oversees about $7.7 billion in assets, focuses primarily on the financial services and healthcare industries.