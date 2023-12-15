Foreigner’s Mick Jones Signs A Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Award-winning artist and songwriter Mick Jones, a founding member of the legendary rock band Foreigner, has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Warner Chappell, the music publishing division of Warner Music Group.

Jones is the creative force behind hits such as “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Urgent,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Waiting For A Girl Like You.”

Jones launched Foreigner in 1976 with Ian McDonald, and the group has gone on to become one of the best selling rock groups of their era, with global sales that exceed 80 million.

Other acts that Jones has worked with include Spooky Tooth and French recording artist Johnny Hallyday, contributing his songwriting talents to some of Hallyday’s biggest hits.

“Mick is a multi-generational songwriter whose extraordinary talent and distinctive guitar playing have defined an entire era of rock and roll. Today, he continues to elevate Foreigner as one of the world’s greatest bands with a catalog of songs for every occasion. This deal was made possible by our excellent team at WCM and Warner Music Group’s President of Global Catalog, Kevin Gore, as well as Mick’s managers and my good friends Stewart Young and Phil Carson. It’s both an honor and a privilege to represent Mick’s life’s work, and we look forward to exploring new opportunities together,” stated Guy Moot, WCM Co-Chair and CEO.

“I am thrilled to announce that Foreigner, Warner Chappell Music, and Warner Music Group have come full circle, returning to the very place where our story began. It all kicked off with ‘Feels Like The First Time’ years ago. It is incredible to see Foreigner’s music and legacy now in the capable hands of this remarkable team including my son, Alexander Dexter-Jones, serving as Executive Vice President of Somerset Songs, marking an important addition to this milestone in our musical odyssey,” added Mick Jones.

Jones was represented in the deal by Jonas Herbsman of Herbsman Hafer Weber & Frisch.