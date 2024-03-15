Stu Bergen Named Interim CEO At Deezer

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — French music streaming service Deezer announced that Stu Bergen has been appointed as the company’s interim CEO, effective April 1st.

Bergen will step into the role formerly held by Deezer CEO Jeronimo Folgueira, who announced in February that he planned to resign from his position at the music streamer in March to pursue new projects.

Bergen has been a member of Deezer’s board since February 2023 and will serve as interim CEO until the appointment of a new permanent chief executive officer, and will remain a member of the Deezer Board of Directors.

With more than 3 decades in the music industry, Bergen brings significant experience in both music and the digital business world to his new leadership role at Deezer. He has held senior posts at multiple labels, including a 14-year stint at Warner Music. He most recently served as CEO, International and Global Commercial Services at Warner Music, and President International Recorded Music at Warner Music Group.

”I am honored to accept the interim CEO role at Deezer at this pivotal time. I am committed to strengthening the company’s values and driving its growth trajectory forward. With the dedicated team and clear objectives already in place, I am eager to lead us through this period of transition, ensuring the company is prepared for its ambitious future,” Bergan stated.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Stu for graciously accepting the interim CEO position at Deezer during this transitional period. With his focus on the company’s expansion and his dedicated leadership, we are confident we will continue to make significant strides towards achieving our goals,” added Iris Knobloch, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors.