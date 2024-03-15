The Black Keys Join SoundExchange’s Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Digital performance royalty society SoundExchange announced that the Black Keys have become the newest recipient of the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.

The award recognizes bands and artists who have attained the stature of one of the most streamed acts in the organization’s 20-year history.

“Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have redefined rock music for a generation as The Black Keys, releasing powerful hits like ‘Tighten Up,’ ‘Lonely Boy,’ and ‘Gold on the Ceiling,’” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “We are honored to present The Black Keys with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach were presented with the SoundExchange honor during an appearance at the SXSW conference and music festival in Austin, Texas, where duo delivered a featured keynote, premiered the Jeff Dupre-directed documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys, and performed a pair of headlining sets.