Meghan Trainor Announces Her First Tour In Almost A Decade

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning recording artist Meghan Trainor announced the details of her upcoming North American tour, her first major outing since 2016.

Trainor’s ‘Timeless’ tour is slated to get underway at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center on September 4th, with dates scheduled through the fall before wrapping at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on October 19th.

“I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with. This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family,” Trainor said, announcing the tour.

For the tour, Trainor has recruited fellow pop icon Natasha Bedingfield, who will provide direct support for her NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles dates, while “Lil Boo Thing” singer, Paul Russell will be direct support for the entirety of the tour.

Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also be joining the tour as special guests, Trainor announced.

She’s touring in support of her latest studio album, Timeless, which is scheduled for release on June 14th via Epic Records. The album’s lead single, “Been Like This” features contributions from T-Pain and is already on streaming platforms.

Trainor’s Timeless Tour Dates

Wed Sep 04 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 06 | Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center

Sat Sep 07 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

Tue Sep 10 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu Sep 12 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater

Fri Sep 13 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 15 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Sep 17 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Sep 20 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

Sat Sep 21 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

Wed Sep 25 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Sat Sep 28 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

Mon Sep 30 | Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 02 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 04 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Sat Oct 05 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Tue Oct 08 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP

Sat Oct 12 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Oct 13 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Wed Oct 16 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 18 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 19 | Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum