More Than 100 Bands Land Festival Gigs After Showcasing At This Year’s ESNS

(CelebrityAccess) — Following performances at this year’s ESNS Conference and showcase in Holland, more than 100 emerging acts have been confirmed for summer festivals across Europe this year.

According to ESNS, there are now 65 different acts from 23 different countries have been booked for 111 performances. The perfomances are spread across 45 different festivals in 23 European countries, not counting the band’s home nation.

The bands include up-and-coming European acts such as Catt (de), Chalk (ie), Fat Dog (uk-en), UTO (fr), CMAT (ie), YĪN YĪN (nl), English Teacher (uk-en), and more.

Now in its 21st year, ESNS hosted 280 new European acts for showcases this year in front of more than 40,000 fans and music industry executives.

To date, ESNS Exchange, together with the amazing support of partners, export offices, Yourope and the EBU, has supported 2,159 European artists hailing from 37 countries, enabling them to perform at an impressive tally of 5,336 shows across 192 partner festivals in 44 countries.

“ESNS Exchange is an important building-block of TMW’s music program, offering an opportunity to book the most exciting talent that Europe has on offer in a given year. ESNS program choices provide a high-quality guarantee that is valued by promoters, also reflecting the wide geographical diversity of the EU and giving a spotlight to artists that otherwise might not end up on bookers’ radars,” stated Helen Sildna, Founder of Shiftworks Company and Tallinn Music Week.

“The combination of high-standard pre-selection and a support mechanism, helping to cover part of the costs – is a smart incentive to make sure fresh European talent has more opportunities to break borders and enhance their international careers. We hope the program can continue – it’s a smart tool for both the artist and the bookers,” she added.