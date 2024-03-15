JLo Drops Multiple Shows From Her This Is Me…Now Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — After announcing her first North American tour in five years last month, Jennifer Lopez announced major schedule changes for the run, including dropping multiple dates from her itinerary.

Lopez’s This Is Me…Now The Tour, which was originally slated to wrap at the Toyota Center in Houston on July 31st will now wind down at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on August 17th.

The now truncated tail end of the tour included shows in Cleveland on August 20, Nashville on August 22nd, Raleigh, North Carolina on August 24, Atlanta on August 25, Tampa on August 27 and New Orleans on August 30th.

Several new dates cropped up on the tour itinerary as well, including Miami on June 29th and a new show in New York City on August 17th.

No reason was given for the canceled shows, but multiple media outlets, including Variety, reported that the cancellations come amid slow ticket sales for the trek.