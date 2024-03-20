WMG Expands Its Partnership With India’s Global Music Junction

MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music India announced it has taken a stake in Global Music Junction (GMJ), the music and entertainment subsidiary of the Indian tech giant JetSynthesys.

The deal expands upon a previous distribution deal that WMG struck with GMJ in 2021 and provides Warner with a seat on the company’s board of directors.

GMJ is a leading company in the Bhojpuri, Kannada, Gujarati, Haryanvi and Oriya languages markets. Bhojpuri is the fastest-growing language in India, and WMG’s partnership with GMJ provides the label group with a sizeable beachhead in the burgeoning music market.

Since launch, GMJ has developed an ecosystem that involves more than 100 partners, over 250 million subscribers, serving up more than 100 billion minutes of entertainment annually in more than 130,000 pieces of audiovisual music content.

GMJ’s partners include Khesari lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Renuka, and Sapna Chaudhary, along with legends from the industry such as Salim, Shaan, and Sulaiman. GMJ also collaborates with some of the most recognized companies in Indian entertainment, including the music learning platform Artium Academy; Rajasthani-based movie production company Hariprem Films; and the Indian Film Academy, the noted acting institute.

“This is a significant milestone in the expansion of our presence across India. Working with the amazing team at GMJ last year not only strengthened our partnership, but enabled us to better support artists from the central regions of India, bringing them the best artistic support that any company can provide, and helping them connect with fans across the country and around the world. India is one of the most exciting music markets in the world and with GMJ as a partner we’re right at the heart of it,” stated Alfonso Perez Soto, President, Emerging Markets, Warner Music.

“Our journey with Warner Music has been remarkable, highlighted by some successful collaborations. The indigenous languages in which we operate, such as the Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Oriya, Kannada and Gujarati markets in India, have seen incredible growth in the recent past. Warner Music’s investment in Global Music Junction and its continued collaboration with us will fast track the increasing expansion of India’s regional music industry. With our combined collective vision and understanding of audience preferences, we aim to strengthen the ecosystem by meeting the growing fan demand in the music and entertainment space. We are looking forward to more successful outcomes from our longstanding collaboration,” added Rajan Navani, CEO and founder of JetSynthesys.