Jacqueline Barsotti Named President At The Well Dunn Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Well Dunn Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to provide opportunities for students with aspirations of careers in the music industry, announced that Jacqueline Barsotti has been named as the organization’s new President.

Barsotti will succeed David ‘5-1’ Norman in the leadership role. After stepping down, Norman will continue to serve on Well Dunn’s board of directors, the organization announced.

Barsotti, who also serves as Chief Executive Optimist of the San Francisco-based design agency Suite Treatments brings, a wealth of experience in event design and experiential marketing to her new role at Well Dunn.

“Emily Dunn was a huge part of my life during the first 6 years of our 15 years of Bonnaroo., I have many fond memories of countless festivals while she was in my life and right by my side, equally, I am humbled to have been a part of her journey.” says Jacqueline Barsotti. “It’s from this foundation of our relationship that Well Dunn and its mission will always be dear to my heart. I am honored to be named president. I intend to create financial growth within the program to help even more students.”

“David ‘5-1’ Norman has been a driving force in the exponential growth of Well Dunn,” says Well Dunn Executive Director Nancy Tarr. “I am grateful for his dedication to our program and the groundswell of support. David’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of emerging music professionals is infectious and I am thrilled he’s remaining on Well Dunn’s board.”

Norman joined Well Dunn’s Board in 2020 and under his leadership tenure, he led a period of growth for the organization and its mission of nurturing emerging talent and fostering inclusivity within the music community. He announced plans to step down from his leadership post due to increasing tour commitments, the organization said.

Additionally, Well Dunn announced the addition of C3 Presents creative project manager Leah Espinoza to the organization’s board of directors.

A 2016 Well Dunn Scholarship Recipient known for her expertise in marketing and logistics, Espinoza previously held positions at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Soundslinger, and Superfly Presents.