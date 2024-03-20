Jodi Goodman Elected President Of NACPA

ALEXANDRIA, VA (CelebrityAccess) –The board of directors of the nonprofit North American Concert Promoters Association (NACPA) announced that industry veteran Jodi Goodman has been elected as the organization’s President for 2024.

Goodman, who has served as Live Nation’s President, Northern California since 2011, overseeing concert promotion and talent buying for high profile venues in the region such as Shoreline Amphitheater, Concord Pavilion, Sacramento Amphitheater, the Fillmore, and the Masonic in San Francisco, among others.

In addition, she has served on NACPA’s board for more than a decade.

Along with Goodman, NACPA’s board includes fellow Live Nation vet Anthony Nicolaidis, as well as AEG’s Brent Fedrizzi and John Valentino, and Another Planet’s Allen Scott.