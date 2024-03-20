Paléo 2024 Sells Out In 21 Minutes

NYON, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 edition of Switzerland’s Paléo Festival sold out in record time, with more than 200,000 tickets flying out the door in just 21 minutes, according to event organizers.

“All 200,000 tickets put on sale on Wednesday 20 March were snapped up in 21 minutes,” a spokesperson for the festival announced on Wednesday. “We sincerely thank you for your patience and loyalty. We can’t wait to see you all this summer and party!”

The rapid pace of ticket sales for the festival topped the previous record for the fastest sellout which was set last year when all passes for Paléo were out the door in 41 minutes.

The sellout comes a week after the festival revealed its lineup for this year, with a roster of headliners such as Sam Smith, Burnaboy, Mika, Sean Paul, The Patti Smith Quartet, and Major Lazer.

Now in its 47th year, the 2024 edition of the Paléo Festival will take place in Nyon, Switzerland, from July 23-28.