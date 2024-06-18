House Of The Dragon Comes To NYC As 270-foot Vhagar Coils Around The Empire State Building’s Mast

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – A 270-foot-long dragon has landed in the center of the “Big Apple” – atop the iconic Empire State Building (ESB). In partnership with Max, ESB has acknowledged that Vhagar the Dragon has coiled herself around its mast just as ESB and Max cap off their weeklong House of the Dragon takeover.

The best views of Vhagar are in Manhattan from the south of ESB, and unique selfie moments are available from ESB itself, where she scans for prey with her huge head extended over the southern deck of ESB’s 86th Floor Observatory. ESB’s lights have been set so fans can witness a series of dynamic light shows that feature the dragon against schemes of gold, green, and red.

“Just after the Empire State Building pledged its allegiance to the King, Vhagar descended upon the heart of New York City and has claimed the mast of the ‘World’s Most Famous Building’ as her perch,” said Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Chairman and CEO Tony Malkin. “Citizens of Westeros can now sit in the Iron Throne at the Observatory’s grand staircase and then rise to the 86th Floor to face the colossal beast up close as they take in the unmatched, 360-degree views from our world-famous Observatory – Tripadvisor’s #1 attraction in the United States.”

Affixed by more than 153 rigging points, Vhagar consists of 1,700 patterns and 600,000 inches of sewn seams. The giant dragon was created in partnership with the creative agency Giant Spoon and fabricated by Bigger Than Life Advertising Inc. The company’s President, Mark Bachman, was a manager on the Empire State Building’s King Kong installation in 1983.

The House of the Dragon takeover included a photo opportunity with the iconic Iron Throne, a visit from some of the show’s cast, and an interactive photo booth on the 80th Floor. This partnership with Max is just one of several recent events at the ESB that have garnered global attention, including partnerships with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 x WhatsApp, Outward Bound, and “Star Wars.”

The ESB Observatory recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that included the addition of a dedicated visitor entrance, an immersive museum with nine galleries, brand-new, bespoke Observatory Host uniforms, and a new 102nd Floor Observatory with unmatched views. The reimagined Observatory Experience has been voted the No. 1 attraction in the US in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years.

Tickets to see the dragon at the Empire State Building Observatory can be purchased here. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive real-time information about the Empire State Building’s tower lights.