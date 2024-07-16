The Country Music Association Welcomes New Womens Leadership Academy Class

NASHVILLE—The Country Music Association (CMA), the premier membership trade association of the Country Music industry, has announced a new class for its Women’s Leadership Academy (WLA). In its third year, the professional development program, which is selected through an application process, is an interactive group coaching experience for 16 high-performing, high-potential women leaders within Country Music.

The 12-week program, sponsored by Amazon, will kick off on Monday (August 5). It will include educational sessions, bi-monthly group coaching and more. Tailored to enhance the professional growth of female leaders in Country Music, WLA equips participants with vital leadership skills and fosters a supportive community among women in the music industry. Established program alumni and industry experts will mentor the new cohort. The program facilitates open exchange and trust-building while ensuring ample room for individual growth among all participants.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of women to our WLA class,” says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Philanthropy. “Now in our third year, I am continuously amazed and inspired by the women we can engage with through this program, and this year is no different. I am also especially excited to welcome new executive coaches this year and do not doubt that these women will walk away empowered and more prepared for the impactful careers that lie ahead of them.”

The new class of CMA’s Women’s Leadership Academy includes:

• Michelle Attardi (Senior Creative Director, Big Machine Music)

• Jackie Augustus (Lead of Country & Folk Artists Partnerships, Spotify)

• Lydia Schultz Cahill (Senior Director Creative Services, SESAC)

• Elice Cuff (Senior Director of Media Relations, BMI Nashville)

• Lindsey Feinstein (Account Director, Girlilla Marketing)

• Katie Germano (Agent, CAA)

• Beth Hamilton (Agent/Partner, WME)

• Betsy Lee (Business Manager, FBMM)

• Kelly Littlefield (Director of HR & Operations, The Neal Agency)

• Anna Pittman (Vice President of Artist Development, Warner Music Nashville)

• Jeanette Porcello (Senior Manager of A&R, Downtown Artist and Label Services)

• Shana Melissa Saunders (Product Manager, Universal Music Group Nashville)

• Grace Schoper (Manager, Dennis Entertainment)

• Casey Thomas (Vice President of Marketing & Commerical Partnerships, Monument Records)

• Jess Tomlins (Project Manager & Day-to-Day Manager, Neon Coast)

• Emily Wright (Agent of Music Brand Partnerships, United Talent Agency)

Cohort members will embark on their WLA journey by setting personal goals before engaging in collaborative group sessions overseen by esteemed executive coaches Lisa Gamble of Gamble Coaching and Consulting LLC and Nicole Provonchee of Bright Blue Consulting. Gamble and Provonchee are dedicated to empowering female leaders personally and professionally, and they have extensive experience in developing, leading, and evaluating leadership development initiatives. The curriculum aims to enhance professional skills by addressing key topics such as personal branding, career mobility, DEI, conflict navigation, self-advocacy and negotiation, self-promotion and influence, and increasing confidence to maximize leadership impact and career success.