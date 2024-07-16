The Mushroom Group Launches New Talent Management And Partnership Agency

VICTORIA, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – The Mushroom Group, an Australian multi-faceted music company, has introduced a new talent management and partnerships agency, Mushroom Connect. This agency aims to bridge the gap between top influencer talent and leading brands.

Mushroom Group Chief Executive Matt Gudinski and Mushroom Connect Director Kirsty Kassabis founded and will lead the agency, specializing in talent management services, influencer marketing, and artist representation.

“Traditional marketing methods alone don’t really cut it anymore. Audiences are savvier and more diverse than ever before. This is why talent-led digital content has become a real game changer. Brands are now focusing on authentic, digital-first creative, and they’re seeing immediate results with direct consumer impact,” said Kassabis.

She added, “In this nuanced era, talent is eager to partner with brands that they mutually align with and have genuine love for. Brands utilize talent to reach new audiences and build an authentic connection with their target market. This is the perfect storm for us to drive strategic partnerships by connecting talent and brands together. To quote our punchy tagline, ‘we’ve got connections’.”

The Mushroom Connect team’s portfolio includes collaborations with prominent brands such as Disney, Google, Netflix, Maybelline, Kathmandu, Paramount, Amazon, McDonald’s, Jetstar, and Swisse.

Regarding talent, Mushroom Connect will manage a diverse roster of artists, including Australian creators Luke and Sassy Scott, comedian Dom Littrich, aka Big Twisty, viral sensation 100 Percent That Tim, and food blogger Bites with Lily. The agency will also represent Australian artists such as DMA’S, electronic duo Peking Duk, singer/songwriter Vera Blue, punk rock group Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, and breakout First Nations hip-hop group 3%.

“It’s been an incredible two years with Mushroom Management. Kirsty and her team’s support has been off the charts. The Mushroom Group connects us with so many amazing people who are turning our wildest dreams into reality! We have seen first-hand the capability of Mushroom Connect and can’t wait to see them dominate in this space!” said Luke and Sassy Scott.

The team at Mushroom Connect includes Gabriela Franchina (LADbible Group, YouTube) and Bella McDonald (The Brag Media). In his new role as the Mushroom Group’s Strategy and Partnerships Manager, Ben Dennis leads Connect’s artist and talent partnership division.

Gudinski will also support Mushroom Connect as it collaborates with various specialist companies, including Mushroom Creative House, Mushroom Events, Mushroom Management, Mushroom Studios, and MG Live, which launched in July 2023.

“One of the secrets to Mushroom’s success over the last fifty years is that we’ve always been open to new ideas and ways of empowering our people. The fact Mushroom Connect is part of the wider Group means our specialist team has unparalleled access across the music, events, and entertainment industries to bring brand ideas to life and deliver world-class partnerships with top influencer talent,” said Gudinski.

Gudinski highlighted that the development of Mushroom Connect aligns with the company’s vision to further develop Mushroom as a global independent powerhouse.