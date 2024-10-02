CAA Files Lawsuit Against Range Media Partners Alleging Theft Of Confidential Agency Material

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has filed a lawsuit against several former agents, accusing them of stealing confidential client information to launch Range Media Partners, a competing firm. The lawsuit, submitted to Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (September 30) claims the agents took months in 2020 to send CAA data—such as client projects, branding strategies, and business plans—to personal emails and cell phones and even used the private messaging app Telegram to avoid detection.

CAA alleges that Range Media Partners was established to sidestep California law and Writers Guild of America (WGA) regulations. The lawsuit states, “Range is an unlicensed talent agency built on deceit. The core ‘trick’ of Range is that it acts as a talent agency but labels itself a management company.”

Peter Micelli, a former CAA executive, allegedly recruited four other CAA agents—Jack Whigham, David Bugliari, Michael Cooper, and Mick Sullivan—to join Range in early 2020. The suit accuses the agents of collecting intel during their employment at CAA to benefit the new firm. They also allegedly solicited assistants to obtain confidential information, including offer letters, scripts, and activity reports. Two of these assistants were later hired by Range.

CAA further claims that Range used client photos in marketing materials without consent. It also alleges that Range exploited a new WGA code of conduct, which prevents agencies from taking fees or owning stakes in production companies. According to the lawsuit, Range circumvented these rules by posing as a management company, allowing it to accept producer fees or credits on client projects—fees that traditional agencies are prohibited from taking.

In early 2022, A+E Networks acquired a stake in Range and planned to partner on scripted TV projects, an arrangement that would violate WGA rules if Range were classified as an agency.

CAA’s lawsuit includes claims of contract interference, interference with economic advantage, aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, and violation of California’s Business and Professions Code.

CelebrityAccess has reached out to Range Media but no comments received as of press time.