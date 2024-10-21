Tomorrowland Music Inks Global Partnership With BMG To Boost Music Publishing

BELGIUM (CelebrityAccess) – Tomorrowland Music, the music division of the iconic EDM festival, has entered an exclusive global partnership with BMG to manage and administer its music publishing rights. The collaboration aims to push the boundaries of electronic music by jointly signing new songwriters and producers, expanding Tomorrowland Music’s reach in the publishing world.

Already known for its influence on recorded music, Tomorrowland Music has worked with renowned electronic artists such as Martin Garrix, Vintage Culture, Alok, and Timmy Trumpet. The label, which launched in 2021 and partnered with Universal Music for global distribution, is now poised to further support the creation of cutting-edge electronic tracks with BMG’s expertise in publishing.

Michel Van Buyten, Head of Tomorrowland Music, emphasized the festival’s vision: “Tomorrowland Music aims to collaborate with the world’s best electronic music producers and writers, helping them create exceptional music that resonates globally.” The partnership with BMG, Van Buyten added, will leverage the festival’s ecosystem and push electronic music to new heights.

Levy Isabella, BMG Managing Director Benelux, echoed this enthusiasm: “Together we aim to build a bridge between our world-class songwriters and next-gen, top-tier talent.” The collaboration kicked off with the Lab of Tomorrow writing camp in Belgium, where artists like Goodboys and Blazey debuted their creations on the Tomorrowland main stage.

The next phase of this partnership was showcased during the Amsterdam Dance Event (October 16-20), where both companies co-hosted a songwriting SoundLab, further solidifying their shared goal of fostering innovation in electronic music.

This partnership follows BMG’s recent strategic alliance with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking another significant move for the music publishing giant in 2024.