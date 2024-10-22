Co-op Live Adds To Leadership Team

MANCHESTER (CelebrityAccess) – Co-op Live has added two key figures to its senior leadership team. Scott Feldman has been named Assistant General Manager and Operations Director, while Jon Hornby has taken on the role of Security and Facilities Director.

Feldman, who brings over 20 years of experience in live entertainment, previously served as Vice President of Event Services at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, California—another venue operated by Co-op Live’s owner, Oak View Group (OVG). In his new role, Feldman will focus on managing day-to-day operations, ensuring that fans, artists, and partners have an exceptional experience at the arena.

Meanwhile, Hornby, who started his new role on October 1, comes from Manchester United, where he managed safety and security at Old Trafford. At Co-op Live, he will oversee the facilities team and lead the venue’s health, safety, and security efforts.

These appointments were made by Co-op Live’s new General Manager and Senior Vice President, Guy Dunstan, who officially stepped into his role on October 21, taking over from Interim GM Rebecca Kane Burton. Dunstan is excited about the fresh leadership, stating, “I’m delighted to be joining Co-op Live at such an exciting time and to welcome Scott and Jon to the team. Their industry experience and leadership will be crucial as we continue to build on the success of the venue.”

Since opening in May, Co-op Live has already hosted over 40 events and sold more than a million tickets. Upcoming highlights include the MTV EMAs in November and two exclusive arena shows by Bruce Springsteen in 2025.