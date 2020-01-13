Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Set To Co-Host 2021 Golden Globes

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be returning to the Golden Globes as co-hosts for the 2021 telecast.

The announcement was made by NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy during the network’s day at the Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, California last week.

Fey and Poehler previously hosted the Globes from 2013-15, receiving universal praise for their witty on-stage banter and effortless rapport.

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Telegdy.

“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” added Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”

Fey has won two Golden Globes and six Emmys for writing and/or acting for the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “30 Rock” and “Saturday Night Live.” Fey and Robert Carlock are also producers of the Netflix/Universal Television series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” which was Emmy nominated four times for Outstanding Comedy Series. Additionally, the pair co-created and executive produced NBC’s upcoming Universal Television-produced untitled comedy series starring Ted Danson as L.A.’s mayor.

Poehler is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner, well known for her portrayal of eternal optimist Leslie Knope on NBC’s beloved comedy “Parks and Recreation.” She is currently an executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy “Russian Doll” and executive producer/co-host of NBC’s “Making It.” She also is an executive producer and co-star of the upcoming animated series “Duncanville” on Fox.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. It’s also one of the few award shows that combine the honorees of both film and television.

The date for the 2021 Golden Globes broadcast will be announced at a later time.