Live Nation Entertainment Pledges $500,000 To Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation Entertainment’s Australian businesses (@livenationoznz, @secretsounds, @ticketmasterau & @moshtix) are pledging $500,000 to support bushfire relief efforts.

In a statement released Sunday (Jan. 12) the concert giant said: “Our hearts and thoughts are with those affected by the widespread devastation across the country. We will be working with artists announcing tours in the months of January and February to raise funds through donations, charity upsells and auction off experience.”



Additionally, Ticketmaster and Moshtix will donate ticket handling fees for tickets to approved bushfire-related fundraising shows and events.

Last week, two Make It Rain shows organized by Secret Sounds, raised approximately $190,000. Donations went to NSW RFS Northern Rivers and North Coast Brigades.



For more information about Live Nation’s efforts to support those impacted by the Australian bushfires visit, www.livenation.com.au