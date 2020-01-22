Rammstein Bringing Metal To North American Stadiums In 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Following German metal legends Rammstein’s record-breaking European run in 2019, the band announced plans for their first-ever stadium tour of North America.

Rammstein is lined up for 10 shows in North America, with performances kicking off on August 20th at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.

Additional performances are scheduled for stadiums across the US and Mexico, including Metlife Stadium on Sept 10th, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sept. 6th, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept, 19th, and Foro Sol in Mexico City on Sept. 27th.

Ticket sales for the Rammstein North America Stadium Tour 2020 will start on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.