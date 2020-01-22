Portugal. The Man, Walk the Moon, Third Eye Blind Among The Headliners For The Rebranded WonderStruck In Cleveland Music Festival

KIRTLAND, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Portugal. The Man, Walk the Moon, Third Eye Blind, Of Monsters And Men, Trombone Shorty and Brittany Howard are among the headliners announced for the 2020 WonderStruck In Cleveland Music Festival.

Despite its name, the fest, which was formerly known as LaureLive, will not take place this year at Laurel School’s Butler Campus in Russell and Chester Township. Instead, the festival is set for Lakeland Community College in nearby Kirtland on June 6th and 7th.

Organized by Elevation Group, the fest’s lineup also includes Quinn XCII, Saint Motel, Surfaces, Shaed, Atlas Genius, The Regrettes and numerous others.

“We loved our four-year relationship with Laurel School, and we are forever grateful to the school for taking a chance on the festival,” festival producer Steve Lindecke said in a press release. ‘

“We will always look back on the Butler Campus with fond memories, particularly our working relationship with the Laurel high school students who joined our operations team each year. Continued growth is important to the sustainability of any large-scale event, and Lakeland Community College provides us with the space necessary to execute on our vision. Plus, as we learned this past August at WonderBus, our new Columbus music festival, onsite parking is a highly valuable asset. We are thrilled that Lakeland Community College and their administration are welcoming us and our style of music festival, one appropriate for all ages.”