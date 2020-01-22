Chyna Chuan-Farrell And Akiko Rogers Named Senior Vice Presidents At APA

(CelebrityAccess) — Two veteran talent agents — Chyna Chuan-Farrell and Akiko Rogers — have both joined APA’s concert division as Senior Vice Presidents.

The news was announced on Wednesday by APA partners and Co-Heads of Worldwide Music, Steve Martin, and Bruce Solar.

Akiko Rogers began her career at APA in the late 1990s, first as an assistant and then as an agent when she was promoted by APA’s Jim Gosnell. According to APA, she went on to play a key role in developing the agency’s touring business in Asia, working with artists such as Air Supply when they became the first American band to perform in post-war Vietnam.

She then did a stint at William Morris, where she worked with Peter Grosslight, developing the North American touring business of early Kpop artists such as Exo and Super Junior. In 2014, she relocated to Nashville to help WME launch their international division.

Chyna Chuan-Farrell got her start as an assistant at ICM before she was promoted to the role of agent in the agency’s corporate/private events division. After a tenure at ICM of more than two decades, she stepped away from the business to launch Chyna Entertainment & Design and explore her interests in photography and live event production.

“We’re thrilled to have Chyna and Akiko come aboard our global team,” commented Martin and Solar in a joint statement. “Their collective experience and knowledge will be a tremendous asset to all of us here at APA.”