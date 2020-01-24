The Jonas Brothers Announce Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — The Jonas Brothers have announced plans to bring their unique take on the pop boy band experience to Las Vegas with the launch of their own residency at Park Theater at Park MGM.

The residency kicks off on April 1st and the initial round of performances include shows through April with additional dates expected to be announced.

Citi cardmembers and Jonas Brothers fan club members will have access to presales starting on January 27th and January 28th, respectively, while tickets will go on sale to the general hoi polloi January 31st for $69.

The nine dates going on sale are:

April 2020: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

The Jonas Brothers are riding high on their fifth studio album “Happiness Begins” which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200. “Happiness” was their first new material since 2009’s “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” and the lead-off single “Sucker” earned the Jonas Brothers a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.