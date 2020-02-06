ASCAP Experience Announces First Wave Of Panelists For 2020 Edition

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has today (Feb. 6) announced the first wave of music creators slated to take part in its 2020 ASCAP Experience (formerly ASCAP “I Create Music” EXPO).

Designed to be the biggest music networking event of the year for music makers at any stage of their careers, the 2020 ASCAP Experience is scheduled to take place April 1-3 in downtown Los Angeles at the InterContinental Hotel. Now in its 15th year, the event has evolved into a platform for industry leaders to give back to the next generation of music creators.

“I am so excited to introduce our 15th annual music creators conference as we debut our very first ASCAP Experience,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “It is my favorite time of the year and I personally can’t wait to be there with our attendees, who can look forward to an unforgettable three days of information and inspiration from some of the best in the industry.”

Highlights of this year’s conference program include:

Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Dan Wilson (“Closing Time,” Semisonic; “Someone Like You,” Adele) teaming up with singer-songwriter Jason Mraz (“I’m Yours,” “I Won’t Give Up”), producer-songwriter Stefan Johnson (“Memories,” Maroon 5; “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey) and singer-songwriter Steph Jones (“People You Know,” Selena Gomez) to bring his popular “Words & Music in Six Seconds” Instagram series to life for Experience attendees. The chart-topping writers will expand on Wilson’s format to provide unique insights on songwriting, life, the creative process, working relationships and more.

In partnership with She Is The Music, “Sonic Architects: Hit Producers & Engineers Defining the Sounds of Tomorrow” will spotlight an all-star female lineup: Colombian producer, multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and DJ Ali Stone, Grammy-winning engineer Ann Mincieli and songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Wendy Wang.

Additionally, Grammy-winning songwriter-producer Desmond Child (“Livin’ on a Prayer,” Bon Jovi; “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” Aerosmith) will host an intimate, submission-based master class with a set of handpicked aspiring Experience songwriters. The winners will work one-on-one with the Songwriters Hall of Fame member and his elite team of genre-spanning hitmakers Claudia Brant (“A Partir de Hoy,” David Bisbal; “Quédate con Ella,” Natalia Jiménez), Sam Hollander (“High Hopes,” Panic! at the Disco; “Handclap,” Fitz and the Tantrums) and Brett James (“Jesus, Take the Wheel,” Carrie Underwood; “Summer Nights,” Rascal Flatts).

Other panelists added to the 2020 lineup include:

Amy Allen (“Without Me,” Halsey; “Back to You,” Selena Gomez)

(“Without Me,” Halsey; “Back to You,” Selena Gomez) DJ Aryay (“Tied Up,” Major Lazer, “Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis)

(“Tied Up,” Major Lazer, “Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis) Poo Bear (“Yummy,” Justin Bieber; “10,000 Hours,” Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay)

(“Yummy,” Justin Bieber; “10,000 Hours,” Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay) Anthony Brown (“Trust in You,” “I Got That,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy)

(“Trust in You,” “I Got That,” Anthony Brown & group therAPy) Darrell Brown (“You’ll Think of Me,” Keith Urban; “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Josh Turner)

(“You’ll Think of Me,” Keith Urban; “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Josh Turner) Bryan Calhoun (Creator, Music Business Toolbox and Head of Digital Strategy, Blueprint/Maverick)

(Creator, Music Business Toolbox and Head of Digital Strategy, Blueprint/Maverick) Jekalyn Carr (“You Will Win,” “I See Miracles”)

(“You Will Win,” “I See Miracles”) Sue Drew (General Manager, Creative & Acquisitions, Kobalt Music)

(General Manager, Creative & Acquisitions, Kobalt Music) Hillel Frankel (Partner, Mandell Menkes LLC)

(Partner, Mandell Menkes LLC) Emile Ghantous (“I’m Blessed,” Charlie Wilson ft. T.I., “Hope We Meet Again,” Pitbull ft. Chris Brown)

(“I’m Blessed,” Charlie Wilson ft. T.I., “Hope We Meet Again,” Pitbull ft. Chris Brown) Garret Nash (Gnash) (“i hate u i love u,” “Lights Down Low”)

(“i hate u i love u,” “Lights Down Low”) Ari Herstand (singer-songwriter and author, How to Make It in the New Music Business)

(singer-songwriter and author, How to Make It in the New Music Business) IN-Q (“Love You Like a Love Song,” Selena Gomez; “Good Life,” ZHU)

(“Love You Like a Love Song,” Selena Gomez; “Good Life,” ZHU) Daymond John (“Shark” on Shark Tank, entrepreneur and motivational speaker)

(“Shark” on Shark Tank, entrepreneur and motivational speaker) Blu June (“LoveHappy,” The Carters; “You Stay,” DJ Khaled))

(“LoveHappy,” The Carters; “You Stay,” DJ Khaled)) Mickey Karbal (“Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis; “Hold Me Down,” Anjulie)

(“Barely Breathing,” Dillon Francis; “Hold Me Down,” Anjulie) Michelle Lewis (composer for Doc McStuffins and DC Superhero Girls)

(composer for Doc McStuffins and DC Superhero Girls) Priscilla Renea (“Timber,” Pitbull; “California King Bed,” Rihanna)

(“Timber,” Pitbull; “California King Bed,” Rihanna) Suzy Shinn (“Say Amen (Saturday Night),” Panic! at the Disco; “The Last of the Real Ones,” Fall Out Boy)

(“Say Amen (Saturday Night),” Panic! at the Disco; “The Last of the Real Ones,” Fall Out Boy) Daphne Willis (‘Do it Like This;” “Slow Burn” from Empire)

(‘Do it Like This;” “Slow Burn” from Empire) Malik Yusef (“Sandcastles,” Beyoncé; “All Day,” Kanye West)

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming months.