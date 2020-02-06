Zach Zimmerman Launches ZTZ Entertainment

(VIP) – Zach Zimmerman – formerly global head of music and entertainment at Uber – has announced the formation of his own management company, ZTZ Entertainment.

ZTZ’s roster includes David Dann, Chloe Gilligan and Rocket Pengwin, which has a debut album due out April 24.

The new company will use Zimmerman’s brand partnership skills and experience in the tech industry to develop emerging artists.

“No one has a better connection to their fans than artists, and I’m thrilled to be working with three unique talents who share my entrepreneurial spirit and crystal-clear vision for what they want to accomplish,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “Today’s modern music marketplace can be very complex, so I want to empower each of my clients with tools and talent-friendly deals that can help them become career artists. And above all else, I’m the biggest fan of each of them as musicians, so I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to roll up my sleeves on both the development of their art and businesses as performing artists.”