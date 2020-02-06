Bonnaroo Unveils Lineup For "The Other" Stage
Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
TENNESSEE (CelebrityAccess) – The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has today (Feb. 6) unveiled the artist lineup for this year’s “The Other” stage, the festival’s dedicated stage for dance and electronic music.

Bonnaroo has long celebrated the wide-ranging dance and electronic scenes with cutting-edge programming that showcases some of the hottest DJ’s and producers from around the globe. This year, its fully immersive, open-air “The Other” stage will run all-night (until sunrise) and feature performances from the likes of Tipper, Seven Lions, Rezz, Spock, ZIA, Ganja White Night, Phutureprimitive, Moody Good, Dr. Fresch, and Elderbrook among others.

Tickets for Bonnaroo are on sale now, exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.

See the full stage lineup below.

THE BONNAROO 2020 “THE OTHER” LINEUP:

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

Dabin
Taska Black
The Funk Hunters
Kursa
He$h
Spock
ZIA
Mize

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Tipper
Ganja White Night
Ekali
Svdden Death
Lucii
ATLiens
Detox Unit
Phutureprimitive
Luzcid
PLS&TY
Dynohunter

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Seven Lions
Troyboi
Subtronics
Moody Good
Wooli
Dr. Fresch
Williams Black
Lick
DJ Mel

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

Rezz
Boombox Cartel
Peekaboo
LSDream
Bonnie X Clyde
Elderbrook

